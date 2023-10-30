Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Ecosystem, penned a lengthy post addressing the community and hinting at the possibility of Shiba Inu conquering the global stage.

After Ryoshi, the pseudonymous creator of Shiba Inu, launched the dog-themed altcoin in August 2021, it appears that the team whom they left the project with is preparing to introduce the initiative to the global audience, based on several clues dropped by Kusama and some of the key individuals behind the development team.

Over the weekend, Kusama penned a lengthy, cryptic post on the Shibarium Tech Telegram channel, highlighting the intent to show the world who the Shib Army is and what the community is capable of.

"Many will fud. Many will lie. But only leaders, global leaders, seem to have the capability to wrap their head around the power of what we are building TOGETHER," Kusama said, adding, "Those of you who understand are aligned with them. The choice is yours, but for me there is no choice. Push ALL of what Shib has become and show the world who we are and what we are capable of."

The elusive pseudonymous lead developer also shared a story about the "lonely Shiba Inu" armed with the tools given by the community and took the road less traveled to locate the "Treasured temple."

Kusama said the story is Shiba Inu's story can be "summed up into one word: WOOF."

In a separate post, Kusama spoke about "many things on the horizon to help embrace the possibility of a peaceful world with #SHIB as the foundation."

Aside from Kusama, Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist who use the X handle @LucieSHIB also teased about "exciting developments" coming to the community.

"Whether it's a Sunday off or not, remember that Web3 never sleeps! Stay connected and follow closely on our socials for the latest updates, news, and exciting developments," the marketing specialist shared on X.

Shiba Ecosystem developer who uses the X handle @kaaldhairya also retweeted over the weekend a post from the official X account of Shiba Inu and noted, "First step towards your self custodial identity is coming."

The post teased about a "seismic shift in the blockchain world," "a good surprise" on the horizon, and to be "ready for a game-changer that'll shake the crypto sphere."

"What people don't realize is that we are building something bigger and better than just an ecosystem. It's being introduced piece by piece, and perhaps many don't fully grasp the picture yet. However, eventually, they will see the complete picture of Shiba State, with Shibarium serving as the base foundation with Bone, but Shib as the main Key," Lucie told International Business Times.