KEY POINTS SHIB witnessed a 22.36% gain over the past 30 days

BONE recorded a 25.90% gain in the same period

LEASH also saw an impressive surge in the past 30 days, gaining as much as 13.36%

Shiba Ecosystem's trifecta, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH) showed off their strength over the weekend as the crypto assets saw a double-digit surge in over 30 days just days ahead of the much-awaited year-end announcement teased by its pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama.

The Shiba Ecosystem showcased its prowess in decentralized finance and the broader cryptocurrency industry this year by introducing a myriad of initiatives that Kusama described as major steps toward transforming the community into a truly decentralized one.

These projects, which started a few months ago, are now slowly bearing fruits. Among them is the layer-2 scalability solution Shibarium which is scheduled to transition the Shiba burn mechanism from manual to automated.

But while the community awaits the explosive announcement, SHIB, the native cryptocurrency of the Shiba ecosystem, saw a 22.36% gain over the past 30 days.

BONE, the gas fee token of Shibarium and the governance token of the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange, also saw a double-digit gain over the weekend, recording a 25.90% gain in the last 30 days.

$BONE's one-month growth has been promising.



Hoping it sheds paper hands and quick pump chasers, allowing it to reach its full potential. pic.twitter.com/SswyXs6jEA — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shib.io✨ (@LucieSHIB) December 17, 2023

LEASH, more popularly known as the Doge-Killer and considered by many as the "gem of the Shiba ecosystem," also witnessed an impressive surge over the past 30 days, gaining as much as 13.36%.

But, what is the big announcement about?

Kusama teased a "major announcement" about a "year-ending surprise" that will reportedly be announced "next week."

In a screenshot shared by the Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist who uses the handle @LuciieSHIB on X, it can be seen that Kusama said something about the "world's first" innovation, proving that "Shib is leading innovation" in the world of Web 3.

Unfortunately, Kusama did not reveal many details about it. Instead, he just said, "Next week we have a VERY big announcement."

As for the Shiba Ecosystem's trifecta price actions, SHIB was trading in the red zone at $0.00001045 as of 12:26 p.m. ET on Friday with a 24-hour trading volume up by 304.36% at $857.03 million.

Shiba Inu's latest price action represents a 3.7% increase in the past 24 hours and a 2.26% gain over the last seven days.

BONE was trading in the green zone at $0.7824 at around the same time with a 24-hour trading volume up by 55.48% at $11,697,477.

BONE's latest price action represents a 0.50% increase in the past 24 hours and an 8.16% loss over the last seven days.

LEASH was trading in the green zone at $318.17 at around the same time with a 24-hour trading volume up by 158.30% at $$2,857,154.

LEASH's latest price action represents a 2.32% gain in the past 24 hours and a 7.98% loss over the past seven days, based on the data from CoinMarketCap.