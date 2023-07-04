KEY POINTS SHINee member Key revealed that he only memorizes K-pop girl group dances

K-pop idols easily learn dance choreographies in hours — or even minutes — which comes with years of training in the industry. But SHINee member Key revealed that he only remembers K-pop girl groups' dances.

Choi Min-ho, Taemin, and Key appeared on Studio K's "Idol Human Theater," Sunday to promote their eighth studio album, "HARD." There, they also talked about living life in one dorm in the past as well as some of their secrets since they debuted under SM Entertainment 15 years ago.

Interestingly, while talking about some of the latest music releases in K-pop, including Stray Kids' "S-Class," the 31-year-old lead dancer revealed that he couldn't recall any of the choreography from male K-pop groups. Instead, he has only memorized dances by girl groups such as IVE's "I Am" and LE SSERAFIM's "Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife."

A clip of the interview went viral on TikTok, and most fans seemed to agree with Key — real name Kim Ki-bum — recalling some of his best girl group dance covers on tvN's "Amazing Saturday" variety show.

Below is the list of 7 times Key slayed the dance choreography from K-pop girl groups.

1. aespa's "Savage"

On "Amazing Saturday," Key joined in on the challenge to guess the K-pop song after only hearing a few seconds of the track. There, he successfully guessed aespa's "Savage" and then excitedly performed the song.

Key impressed the hosts by dancing to the chorus of the song, flawlessly executing the dance moves and adding his style, as seen in a video uploaded by social media user @_wln17 on TikTok. It has garnered over 2.5 million views as of press time.

2. IVE's "Eleven"

Without second-guessing, the veteran K-pop idol danced to every beat of IVE's "Eleven." Though the dance had complicated hand movements, Key was able to pull off the steps in sync with the music.

"Eleven" was released in December 2021 as part of IVE's official debut album of the same name.

3. (G)I-DLE's "Queencard"

Key doesn't only have the talent to easily memorize dance steps, but he's also got the sass to deliver every move. This was proven after he danced to "Queencard" by (G)I-DLE during a recent episode of "Amazing Saturday," which was uploaded on TikTok and accumulated over 700,000 views.

4. BLACKPINK Jisoo's "Flower"

"Flower" may be a slow-paced song with easy-to-follow choreography, but Key definitely knows how to add more flavor to the song. Going with the flow of the music, the "Hard" hitmaker showcased his smooth and clean dance movements.

5. Girls' Generation "Catch Me If You Can"

Although "Catch Me If You Can" was released over eight years ago, Key still knows all the steps to the dance. Interestingly, he even knows the choreography more than Girls' Generation leader Taeyeon.

6. 2NE1's "Fire"

Key has proven why he's got what it takes to be the lead dancer of the group. In an episode of "Amazing Saturday" in 2022, the SHINee member gave an explosive and energizing performance of "Fire" by 2NE1, hyping up the hosts.

7. LE SSERAFIM's "Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife"

LE SSERAFIM has been dominating TikTok with the choreography of "Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard's Wife." While some K-pop idols already jumped into the dance trend, Key confidently showcased his version of the dance in a recent episode of "Amazing Saturday."