Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Ecosystem, has broken their silence about Doge-killer LEASH, disclosing the team's plan for it.

Members of the Shib Army are anticipating that the development team of the Shiba Ecosystem is currently working on a lot of projects and that some of these initiatives might be announced very soon. They are in for a treat, as Kusama recently spilled the beans about the team's plan for LEASH, one of the three crypto assets that make up the Shiba Ecosystem.

The lead developer teased about the proverbial "quiet before the storm," seemingly hinting at the possibility of announcing and eventually launching new initiatives while explaining their vision for LEASH.

"My plan is to build a framework that expresses to the community what YOUR plans, products, and platforms that use leash are ... so we all can DOOR. (DYOR) Good plan huh," Kusama said when asked about LEASH over the weekend.

"This is the quiet before the typhoon and I can't wait to learn about all the fantastic projects building with Leash, Shib, Bone, or launching on Shibarium. This is truly the next step in decentralization," they added.

"Yes. My plan is to build a framework that expresses to the community what YOUR plans, products, and platforms that use leash are ... so we all can DOOR. (DYOR) Good plan huh?

This is the quiet before the typhoon and I can't wait to…"



While vague and lacking in details, Kusama's response confirmed that a "framework" that will highlight the use of LEASH on projects built on Shibarium is, indeed, in the works.

Kusama also addressed the complaint about low total value locked (TVL) or the metric used to gauge the total value of digital assets locked or staked in a particular decentralized finance (DeFi) platform or decentralized application.

In their usual cryptic response, the lead developer explained that the TVL is low "because people follow trends but one thing I've learned recently as I speak to the wise is that the wealthy flow against the grain. They anticipate and observe and remain in zen under all conditions. This is key to winning in perilous times. If you are focused on one hand the magician has you."

"Building a comprehensive ecosystem like Shiba takes time and careful planning. Each Shiba asset is meticulously crafted with a tailored utility that aligns seamlessly with the grand vision of the Shiba metaverse and Shibarium blockchain," a Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist who uses the handle @LucieSHIB on X told International Business Times when asked about Kusama's recent statements.

"Once the Dapps are launched, everything will fall into place, and the true potential of this incredible project will become even more evident," @LucieSHIB added.

As of 4:41 a.m. ET on Monday, LEASH was trading up at $293.81, with a 24-hour trading volume up by 133.86% at $$1,507,152, representing a 1.02% price increase in the last 24 hours and a 4.7% dip over the past seven days.

The Doge-Killer's total circulating supply stands at 106,304 LEASH, with its value up by 0.74% at a $31,223,702 market cap, according to the latest data from CoinMarketCap.