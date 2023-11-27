KEY POINTS The Shib, since its launch, has given away thousands of NFTs

SHIB was trading up at $0..000008375 in the early hours of Sunday

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Ecosystem, has teased what will be featured in the upcoming issues of the weekly magazine The Shib.

Since its successful launch earlier this month, Shiba Ecosystem's The Shib magazine has become a habit for the Shib Army and even those outside the community.

In its second edition, the magazine featured Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who spoke about how the Shiba Ecosystem aligns with his Manny Pacquiao Foundation (MPF) in a lot of ways.

While no one has a clue what the next edition would feature, Kusama, in one of his latest tweets, teased about a business being included in the magazine's future issues.

An X user with the handle @ShibaSoaps asked the lead developer if they would be joining the upcoming X Spaces of @ShibBender, which will focus on the things that happened in Shibarium and the broader Shiba Ecosystem.

While Kusama said they would take a rain check on the invitation, they wrote: "heard you'll be in the magazine soon."

Sorry won't make it. But heard you'll be in the magazine soon. :) — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) November 26, 2023

"You heard correct sir,.. stay bubbly boss," @ShibaSoaps replied.

An internet search revealed that Shiba Soaps & Scrubs "is a family/web3 community business working to bring you nourishing, all-natural bath products. We cater to all skin types and offer a selection of specialty NFT-themed soaps as well."

The business, founded by Daniel Munson Jr. and Nicole M, both known for their "deep-rooted love for the Shiba Inu community," envisioned "sustainable, charitable initiatives," and created "a brand that not only delivers exceptional products but also makes a positive impact on our planet and society."

The Shib magazine is out with a new edition every Monday. It has given away free NTFs to subscribers in the previous issues.

The weekly magazine, which according to Kusama, was developed "to increase communication within the community" and is "Shiba-centered to highlight the community," allowed its subscribers to avail thousands of NFTs since its launch.

SHIB, the native cryptocurrency token of the Shiba Ecosystem, was trading up at $0..000008375 as of 3:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, with a 24-hour trading volume down by 14.62% at $108.66 million. This price action represented a 0.06% gain in the last 24 hours and a 1.8% loss over the past seven days.

Data from CoinMarketCap showed that SHIB's total circulating supply stands at 589.89 trillion SHIB, with its value down by 0.02% at a $4.94 billion market cap.