In a time when inflation and rising living costs are top of mind for many Americans, side hustles are becoming a lifeline for younger generations. A new LendingTree survey of nearly 2,000 U.S. Gen Zers and millennials has revealed that more than half of young Americans—55%—now operate a side hustle. This growing trend is not just a means of earning extra pocket money; it is essential for many to make ends meet in an increasingly expensive economy.

According to the survey, side hustlers in these age groups are earning an average of $1,253 per month in supplemental income. For many, this income is crucial—80% of side hustlers say they are more reliant on these earnings due to the current economic situation. In fact, 52% of respondents reported that they use their side hustle income to pay for primary expenses or bills. With such a substantial number of young Americans depending on side income, it's clear that side hustles are no longer a luxury, but a necessity for many.

Side Hustles to Explore in 2025

While the reasons behind starting a side hustle vary, from inflation to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain opportunities are rising above the rest as the most popular and profitable. Here are the side hustles you can explore in 2025:

Online Tutoring

One of the most popular side hustles among Gen Zers and millennials is online tutoring. With the rise of remote learning and the increasing demand for academic support, tutoring offers a flexible and rewarding way to earn money. Whether helping students with school subjects, SAT preparation, or language skills, tutoring can be done virtually, making it accessible from anywhere. Lawn Care and Gardening Services

For those who enjoy working outdoors, lawn care and gardening services offer a reliable income stream. This side hustle requires minimal upfront investment and can be scaled based on demand. Many individuals or families are willing to pay for lawn maintenance, landscaping, and garden care, especially as urban areas and suburban communities continue to grow. Notary Services

Becoming a notary public can be a lucrative side gig, especially for those with strong organizational skills and attention to detail. Notaries are needed for a variety of legal and financial documents, including mortgages, wills, and contracts. While the process of becoming a notary can vary by state, it typically involves completing a certification program and passing a background check. Once certified, notaries can charge fees for their services, making this a high-demand and low-barrier-to-entry side hustle. Freelance Writing

Freelance writing continues to be one of the most versatile and profitable side hustles for young adults with a talent for writing. Whether it's creating blog posts, articles, or copywriting for businesses, there is always a demand for content. Websites like Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer offer platforms where aspiring writers can connect with clients looking for services. For those who are particularly passionate about a niche, such as technology or health, freelance writing can even transition into a full-time career. Designing Printables on Canva

For those with an eye for design, creating and selling print-on-demand products through platforms like Canva can be a rewarding side hustle. Print-on-demand services allow you to create designs without worrying about inventory, making it a flexible and low-risk way to start an online business.

As the survey shows, side hustles are becoming a permanent fixture in the lives of many young Americans. Nearly half (48%) of side hustlers say they plan to always have a side gig. And with 45% of these hustlers considering turning their side business into a full-time endeavor, it's clear that for many, the gig economy is not just a temporary trend.