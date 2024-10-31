Social Media Flooded with Mixed Reactions to Joe Biden Playfully Biting Costumed Babies, Jill Dressing Up as a Panda at White House Halloween Event
Joe and Jill Biden's last Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House left some social media users scratching their heads after the president playfully bit babies while the first lady stepped out in a panda suit.
The upcoming election was a thousand miles away as approximately 8,000 local students and kids in military families flooded the South Lawn to attend this year's annual Halloween event, started by First Lady Mamie Eisenhower in 1958.
This year's theme, "Hallo-READ," was chosen by the first lady, a former teacher of 40 years. To celebrate and instill a love of reading in their trick-or-treaters, the first couple distributed candy, books and other treats.
The FLOTUS shocked the crowd by walking out in a panda costume, complete with a pink bow, while the president donned his usual tailored suit.
Some X users called it cute and noted how much fun the first couple was having with the holiday.
While others users shared outlandish conspiracy theories connecting the first lady's panda costume to panda eyes, which @RedpillDrifter said was not "just a random costume choice," alluding to a pedophile ring that abuses children and causes them to develop dark circles around their eyes; there is no scientific or medical support for this theory.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Chris D. Jackson wrote on X that the White House welcomed trick-or-treaters "with warmth and excitement."
President Biden was captured playfully biting a baby in a chicken costume, which left one X user wondering what "timeline is this?"
X user @deannaschwartzz found the entire scene to be hilarious, ominous music and all.
Another user marveled at the extravagant decorations.
X user @Emilylgoodin noted the presidential state car, nicknamed "The Beast," was also in attendance.
At one point, Biden pretended to be in the jaws of an attendee dressed in a dinosaur costume.
Overall, it seemed as "controversial" as presidents' Halloweens in the past. Last year, former President Donald Trump was mocked for putting candy on top of a kid's minion costume in 2018 while the Obamas were hailed for doubling over at a baby dressed as the pope in 2016.
The spookiest White House Halloween still goes to the Kennedy family, which shared pictures from their 1962 and 1963 celebrations to the continued delight of many.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
