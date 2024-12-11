Social Media Users Declare AriZona Beverages, Costco Bosses as the Only 'Safe' CEOs as Anti-Executive Sentiment Surges in Wake of Brian Thompson Killing
"Inflation is corporate greed," an X user mused.
Social media users proclaimed AriZona Beverages and Costco's bosses are the only "safe" CEOs as anti-executive sentiment surges across the nation in the wake of the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson.
Don Vultaggio co-founded AriZona Iced Tea in 1992 and hasn't raised its 99-cent price tag since, which he called his "little way of giving back."
"We're successful, we're debt free, we own everything," Vultaggio told CNBC. "Why have people who are having a hard time paying their rent pay more for their drink?"
Social media users hailed Vultaggio's honesty and commitment to keeping prices low.
"The CEO of Arizona iced tea right now knowing he has nothing to worry about #LuigiMangione," one X user posted.
"A lot of people overlook Arizona iced tea , but the reason they won't get murdered by some guy named Luigi is because they put out a consistent product at the cost it deserves," an X user explained. "They don't have debt either."
One X user blamed the rising costs of living on corporate greed.
"Someone asked the Arizona Iced Tea CEO why they haven't raised prices and he said because they are debt free and make enough money. Inflation is corporate greed," X user @misteri98376530 added.
One social media user explained the reason AriZona Beverages can keep its prices low is because it is still a privately held company.
"Arizona Iced Tea is a privately held company and, as such, that is a very admirable stance by their CEO. Had the CEO of a publicly traded company made this comment however, their stockholders would be calling for their head," X user @TenesseanProud explained.
"In other words, greed," @MarkFlynn11 added.
A couple other CEOs social media users hold in high regard include Patagonia's Yvon Chouinard, who donates about $100 million annually to fighting climate change and protecting undeveloped land, per the New York Times, and Costco's founder and former CEO Jim Sinegal, who told him, "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out," CNN reported. Costco's hot dog has sold for $1.50 since the chain opened in 1985.
"The CEOs of Patagonia, Costco, and Arizona Ice Tea while every other company scrambles for private security teams," X user @DASBUNKER joked.
"Protect these guys at all cost," another user added.
"The CEOs of Costco and Arizona Iced Tea seem to not be complete pieces of shit," another X user mused.
"Costco CEO isn't losing any sleep," a Reddit user headlined a thread, featuring an X post hailing the CEO.
Some users pointed out there are still improper business practices at play, even by the seemingly altruistic executives.
"The Costco founder isn't saying that for altruistic reasons, he doesn't want them killing his stock value. Do people really believe the hotdog is a gift to humanity? It's so people come to the store hungry. It's an unwritten agreement, 'We'll feed you cheap if you shop hungry,'" Reddit user Tex-Rob offered.
Another Reddit user said Gabe Newell, CEO of Valve Corporation, a video game company, is another "safe" boss.
"Valve is a private corporation, so no shareholders. They literally do what they want," a Reddit user said.
"Valve is a monopolistic entity, but they're a really chill monopolistic entity, which is neat," another user quipped.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
