Donald Trump's supporters were eager to criticize President Joe Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter, over the weekend, but social media users reminded MAGA that the former and future president did the same in 2020.

Ivanka Trump's father-in-law, Charles Kushner, founder of the New York-based real estate business Kushner Companies, was convicted of preparing false tax returns, retaliating against a cooperating witness and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission in 2005, according to USA Today.

The witness he retaliated against was his sister. He showed her a tape of her husband's sexual encounter with a prostitute that Kushner paid to seduce and record her husband for blackmail to push his sister to not take the stand.

Kushner was sentenced to two years in federal prison but served 16 months before he was released in 2006. Trump then pardoned him in 2020 just before he left office, similar to Biden's pardoning timeline, USA Today reported.

When Trump returns to the White House in January, he is taking the Kushner patriarch with him as he recently nominated him to serve as the US ambassador to France, another of the president-elect's eyebrow-raising appointments.

Social media users pointed out MAGA's hypocrisy regarding family pardons.

"Trump not only pardoned his son-in-law's father, Charles Kushner, he appointed that crook and convicted felon as US ambassador to France. So the Trumpers can sit this one out," X user @TashaMahal shared.

— Elise Flynn (@TashaMahal) December 2, 2024

After listing Trump's many pardons, including Steve Bannon and Paul Manafort, another X user defended Biden's decision.

"Sorry, but Biden was right to pardon his son Hunter to protect him against Kash Patel's weaponized FBI," @joncoopertweets countered.

— who he just appointed US ambassador to France.



— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 2, 2024

One X user also added that Trump "has the longest list of pardons in history."

Donald Trump has the longest list of pardons in history. Matt Gaetz asked Trump for a blanket pardon. pic.twitter.com/MIPYFFi31Z — Leo Rietdijk (@DieterLeo) December 2, 2024

In a lengthy tweet, X user @law4community elucidated that inequality is at the heart of the issue.

"I went to law school to uphold the rule of law and to fight for justice. I understand he did it as a parent, but is justice only for the rich and those in power? I mean do those in power get a second set of rules from the rest of us? I am referring to the current president and the president-elect and even those in our local General Assembly," the X post read.

I have a variety of feelings and opinions about President Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter Biden. On one hand, Trump pardoned his close family member and in law-Charles Kushner who he has now appointed as an US Ambassador to France. Also, was politics involved in the… — Yolanda Taylor (@law4community) December 2, 2024

Another added that the election "has offered amazing demonstrations of the priorities of the ruling class."

if nothing else, the immediate aftermath of the election has offered amazing demonstrations of the priorities of the ruling classes https://t.co/Jx1oUfhI2y — Millennials For Revolution (@Bernlennials) December 2, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times