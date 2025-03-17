A Democratic Socialist candidate in the New York City Mayoral race has reported meeting impressive fundraising goals throughout his campaign, with donors flooding in after a video of him confronting President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, went viral.

Assemblymember from Queens Zohran Mamdani reportedly raised almost $845,000 within the last two months, indicating strong support despite competitors such as Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and incumbent Eric Adams. His campaign reported that $500,000 of that sum will be eligible for the city's eight-to-one matching funds.

Last week, a video he posted of a confrontation between him and Homan made rounds on X (formerly Twitter), having garnered over 3 million views at the time of writing.

"How many more New Yorkers will you detain?" Mamdani screams at Homan in the video. "How many more New Yorkers without charge? Do you believe in the First Amendment?"

"When we asked Tom Homan, all he had to answer for that cruelty was a smirk. Because there is no answer for taking a man from his pregnant wife, who is due to deliver their newborn child in a month, from their Columbia University apartment a day after that same man, Mahmoud Khalil, wrote to Columbia University and said he feared for his life," Mamdani says in another part of the video.

Today I confronted “border czar” Tom Homan who came to Albany to do Trump’s bidding — push for mass deportations, carry out the assault on working class New Yorkers, and justify the unjustifiable detention of legal permanent resident and father-to-be, Mahmoud Khalil. pic.twitter.com/hPRQrB6Ci6 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) March 12, 2025

Over 16,000 individual donors have supported Mamdani's campaign since he announced his candidacy last year. Mamdani's campaign reported receiving another $250,000 in funds after the video was published.

"We have the momentum, the movement and the money to win," Mamdani said in a statement.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo' mayoral campaign has also successfully raised funds and support despite only having announced his candidacy about two weeks ago. His campaign reported receiving over $1.5 million in just 13 days, with $332,350 of it being matching funds.

Originally published by Latin Times.