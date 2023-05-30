KEY POINTS A report from The Telegraph claimed that the Sussexes are "frazzled, fraught and lacking romance"

A royal pundit and British socialite has claimed that Prince Harry contacted lawyers "months ago" amid alleged "problems" in his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Lady Colin Campbell made the allegations while weighing in on the recent rumors surrounding Prince Harry and Markle's relationship, including The Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey's report claiming that the Sussexes "seem to be heading in different directions" five years into their marriage.

"We know that anything Camilla says, if it's not accurate, it's because she was deliberately misinformed because Camilla is very, very sound," Campbell claimed to GB News of the report, before alleging, without naming her sources, "There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago."

"The problem is that the information doesn't necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent snapped on for monetary gain. And also, if there are real problems in the marriage, which there do appear to be, Harry is going to have a heck of a time extricating himself because he has been very overt about all of his failings and all of his drug-taking," she further claimed, referring to Prince Harry's revelations in his bombshell memoir, "Spare."

International Business Times could not independently verify Campbell's claims.

The royal author admitted to host Dan Wootton that she is unaware if the marriage has reached its end but suggested that Prince Harry is "not in a very good position legally in terms of preserving his position, especially in terms of custody of the children."

"And you also have to be very careful what you believe, because anything emanating from Montecito can very easily be a lie," Campbell claimed.

During the discussion, Wootton noted that unnamed sources close to Prince Harry and Markle say otherwise and insist that the Sussexes are very happy.

Phil Dampier, a British journalist with "26 years of experience" reporting on the royal family and another guest on the program, said that while he didn't have "hard information" related to the split rumors, he found it strange that the couple didn't mark their milestone five-year wedding anniversary earlier this month and that Markle kept a low profile as Prince Harry was promoting his book earlier this year.

"I don't think things are going well," he suggested. "[Prince Harry is] not winning the court cases. I think he's bitten off more than he could chew there, and I wouldn't be surprised if they are under stress. I don't have any hard information, but it wouldn't surprise me if behind the scenes things are starting to fall apart. She doesn't seem to support him in public despite the fact that he always supports her as she's picking up an award or doing anything else. So, it does look a bit odd."

This comes after Paul Burrell, who served as Princess Diana's butler until her death in 1997, alleged that Prince Harry is now only staying in his marriage for his children with Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Am I the only person in the U.K. that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he's been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something? Because we all know that, but he doesn't seem to see it," Burrell told GB News, as quoted by Sky News Australia.

On Sky News Australia's "The Royal Report," royal commentator Daisy Cousens said she agreed with Burrell's speculation about the Sussexes' marriage.

"I agree with what Paul Burrell said. He said that there were always going to be potential cracks appearing in this marriage because with great press and great attention comes great pressure. Understandably, like any celebrity marriage, those sort of rarefied conditions are not necessarily conducive to maintaining a relationship," the Sky News contributor suggested.

But Cousens also speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have started the rumors themselves due to their alleged "need" for "public attention."

"It actually wouldn't surprise me if these were very calculated leaks from the Sussex camp suggesting that there's a split on the cards," she claimed. "Because either way, if there is or there isn't, we're all going to look."