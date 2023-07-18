KEY POINTS Sofia Vergara is believed to have a salary of $500,000 for every show episode

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced Monday that they have decided to get a divorce after nearly eight years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

It is unclear what each party gets after their divorce. The couple signed an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot in 2015. That being said, Vergara had previously noted that they were keeping their financial matters separate even after marriage.

Vergara, 51, is currently worth $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is also believed to have a salary of at least $500,000 per show episode.

Vergara first rose to prominence after she landed the role of sexy Samba instructor Selma on ABC's "My Wife and Kids." She later bagged the starring role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in ABC's Emmy-Award-winning series "Modern Family."

She left her role in "Modern Family" in 2020. By the time she finished her stint on the show, she was the highest-earning actress, earning an annual income of $43 million per year, Forbes reported.

Apart from her acting roles, Vergara got tapped to serve as a judge on "America's Got Talent," where she is believed to be earning about $10 million yearly. She also owns Sofia Jeans — a line of jeans sold exclusively at Walmart — as well as a line of furniture called Rooms To Go and several perfumes, per her website.

In comparison, her ex-husband Manganiello is worth $40 million. He got his big break in acting when he landed the role of Alcide on "True Blood." He later starred in the "Magic Mike" film franchise and several TV shows, including "How I Met Your Mother."

In addition to acting, Manganiello has worked as a producer, stuntman and director. He directed the 2014 documentary film "La Bare," which focuses on the lives and culture of a Dallas-based male strip club of the same name. He also served as a writer, consultant and ambassador with the "Dungeons & Dragons" franchise, according to In Touch Weekly.