Some BTS fans — known as ARMYs — have gone overboard and crossed the line by invading the artist's privacy.

On Wednesday, BigHit Music, the longtime label of the internationally acclaimed K-Pop group, announced via Weverse that it will take legal action against obsessive fans, commonly referred to as "sasaengs." These fans often exhibit invasive behavior, such as stalking and harassment.

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these important activities," the statement began.

It continued, "During this quarter, we filed multiple criminal complaints with law enforcement agencies based on evidence related to acts infringing on the rights of the artists, including defamation, submitted by our fans as well as collected through our own monitoring."

The criminal complaints were filed after several individuals kept sending mail and packages to BTS members' residences, to the point that it caused harm to the members' families. They are now facing criminal charges for stalking in accordance with South Korea's Act on Punishment of [the] Crime of Stalking.

Though BigHit is still gathering evidence, the court has already ordered an interim restraining order and a prosecutor's investigation to begin soon.

The case was re-opened after a non-suit was declared, and investigations were stopped against some suspects back in 2022. However, after prosecution referrals, the company pushed forward with the case and ultimately found the suspects guilty of personal attacks and defamation against the artists; hence, they were punished legally.

Aside from the invasion of privacy, BigHit also warned against a defendant sending violent, offensive and abusive comments online. It has already compiled the necessary evidence and filed a complaint against the said individual.

BigHit also assured BTS' supporters that it often collects information on "malicious postings" related to BTS and is taking "strong" legal action against them. This applies to all the members, including those completing their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Lastly, it also urged the fans to be vigilant and report any cases of abuse via its legal affairs hotline: protect@bighitmusic.co.kr.