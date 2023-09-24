KEY POINTS MTV Music UK interviewed Chloe Bailey of R&B duo Chloe x Halle

She shared that she is a BTS stan and revealed why she loves the group

Chloe Bailey has 5 Grammy Awards nominations under her name

American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress Chloe Elizabeth Bailey, more popularly known by her mononym Chlöe, revealed herself to be a BTS fan.

MTV Music UK took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an interview snippet of the five-time Grammy Awards-nominated artist Friday, where she talked about loving BTS and why she fell in love with the K-Pop boy group.

"I love BTS so so much. 'Butter' was really good. I just love how they perform. Each and every single one of them [is a performer], and they give their heart and soul on the stage. I think that's what really made me fall in love with them. And so I was like, 'We will check out their music,'" Chlöe shared.

According to Chlöe, after seeing them on stage, she got interested in them and started checking out their music.

Like other BTS fans – or ARMYs – Chlöe has a favorite BTS song, and it was the group's 2021 hit song "Butter."

Like BTS, the 25-year-old American artist also has several Grammy Awards nominations for her work as a musician.

According to Grammy, Chlöe has three nominations in the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Best Progressive R&B Album for "Ungodly Hour," Best R&B Song for "Do It" and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me."

In the 61st edition of the annual awards show, her "The Kids Are Alright" album with her sister Halle was nominated in the Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best New Artist categories.

So far, Chlöe has 5 Grammy Awards nominations under her name.

Per her artist profile on Spotify, Chlöe has been active as a solo and featured artist since 2021. After modernizing the song "Feeling Good," she released her platinum-certified hit single "Have Mercy."

She has worked with other artists like Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Calvin Harris, the Game, Ari Lennox, Capella Grey and Chris Brown, among many others.

Her most streamed songs include "Have Mercy," "Treat Me," "you & me," "How Does It Feel," "Surprise," "For The Night," "Pray It Away" and "Body Do."