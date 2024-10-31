A shocking video taken at a poll site in South Carolina showed an irate Trump supporter putting his hands on a poll site manager after she asked him to remove his MAGA hat, the latest in a string of attacks on election workers asking voters to remove political attire, which is prohibited in 21 states.

The video showed an election worker asking a white man to remove his MAGA hat at a poll site in Orangeburg.

"You f--king b---h," the man replied, before adding, "it's my mother f--kin' right to" wear the hat.

"Shut the hell up and let me vote," the man menacingly remarked while still donning the camouflage Trump cap.

A Trump supporter in Orangeburg, South Carolina refused to take off his Trump cap (prohibited inside precincts) and assaulted election workers.



We must vote to stop Trump, or MAGA will get bolder every day we normalize a twice-impeached, convicted felon insurrectionist. pic.twitter.com/rUpdedlpQ8 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 31, 2024

The man then threw his hat into the hallway after the election workers asked him to leave before he was captured touching the poll manager in the head, potentially flicking or jabbing her, causing her to smack his hand away.

Several poll workers stepped in to defend their colleague as the man menacingly walked toward her repeatedly before she hid in a nearby adjoining room.

Another woman is heard calling 911 to report that "a white man assaulted a poll manager" while the remaining election workers continued asking for help removing the man. The video recorder is also heard repeatedly saying, "Wow."

The MAGA hats have been a point of contention in the weeks leading up to Election Day. Recently, two women brawled over it while awaiting a Texas-bound flight in London.