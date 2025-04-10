Spotify Premium users have recently encountered unexpected advertisements, sparking debate and confusion over the popular music platform's services.

Rumours recently circulated that Spotify planned to show commercials, even for users with paid subscriptions. The lack of ads has always been a big draw for premium members, leading to strong adverse reactions. On 9 April, the Swedish audio streaming platform clarified these claims.

Why This Angers Premium Users

As the biggest music streaming service globally, Spotify has over 600 million monthly active users, as its quarterly reports indicate.

'Don't you dare put any ads on my Spotify Premium, or I'm cancelling it immediately,' one user posted on social media this week, putting pressure on the streaming service. 'If I get one single ad, I'm cancelling,' another person wrote.

'EXCUSE ME?? SINCE WHEN DOES SPOTIFY PUT ADS IN THE MIDDLE OF A SONG," and, 'just downloaded a new music app in case spotify put ads on premium,' a netizen wrote, expressing shock.

The origin of this story isn't clear, but that hasn't stopped it from spreading quickly. As per Newsweek, 'Spotify did not address where the rumour may have started,' but responded to the circulating claims on 8 April.

Spotify's Official Response

The rumour mill has been churning out speculations surrounding a new 'Premium Plus' subscription level necessary to avoid commercials.Spotify debunked this rumour by responding to one now-removed post by stating:

'There is a rumour circulating that Spotify is putting ads into premium music listening,' the streaming giant's official X, previously Twitter, the account posted on Tuesday, gaining over 2.7 million views within 14 hours.

There is a rumor circulating that Spotify is putting ads into premium music listening. This rumor is false. Premium music listening is and will remain ad-free. — Spotify (@Spotify) April 8, 2025

User Outcry

A key draw of Spotify Premium, which costs £9.32 ($11.99) monthly, is the ability for users to listen without interruptions, a contrast to the free service. Additional Premium benefits include offline playback, the option to choose any track, unlimited skipping, and enhanced sound quality. Spotify didn't explain how the story might have begun.

Some individuals on the Spotify Community forum recently shared their experiences encountering commercials on their ad-free Premium service. Spotify attributed this to a technical issue, which they later resolved.

At least one user highlighted Spotify's announcement in February regarding a new long-term agreement with Warner Music Group, which is set to enhance 'further paid subscription tiers and differentiated content bundles.'

'Together, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible for audiences worldwide—making paid music subscriptions more appealing while supporting artists and songwriters alike,' Daniel Ek, Spotify's Founder and CEO, announced in February, as Spotify and Warner Music Group (WMG) revealed a new, multi-year agreement.

Ads In Paid Streaming

Including commercials in paid subscription services has been a sensitive topic for some time. Streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ have received negative feedback regarding the possibility of adding advertisements to their paid tiers.

In 2022, Disney+ announced an ad-supported plan priced at £6.22 ($7.99), matching the cost of their initial ad-free subscription. Subscribers wishing to continue without advertisements switched to the 'premium plan,' available at a higher monthly fee of £8.55 ($10.99). That same year, Netflix introduced a plan comparable to commercials in several countries, including the US.

Addressing Premium users' worries about encountering ads during podcast episodes, Spotify stated, 'Podcasts usually include some advertising.' The company noted, 'This has been the case since the early days of podcasts, and continues to be true today, including on Spotify. Therefore, even as a Premium user, you may receive ads when playing a podcast.'

