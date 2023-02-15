Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz has refused an invitation to testify before a Senate committee hearing investigating actions the company has taken in its negotiations with a growing internal labor movement.

The invitation, sent by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, sought information on Starbucks' compliance with federal labor laws, as the organizing union has won elections at more than 260 U.S. stores.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is the chairman of the HELP committee and said last week Starbucks "has fought their workers every step of the way, including refusing to bargain a first contract in good faith, delay tactics, and a significant escalation in union busting."

Starbucks' acting executive vice president and general counsel, Zabrina Jenkins, wrote in a letter to the committee that Shultz would "fully transition" away from the company, and out of his role, at the end of the month. The letter was first obtained by Reuters.

"Given the timing of the transition, his relinquishment of any operating role in the company going forward and what we understand to be the subject of the hearing, we believe another senior leader with ongoing responsibilities is best suited to address these matters," Jenkins wrote.

Shultz has been in the lead role at Starbucks since April 2022, taking an interim title at the time, after serving two previous stints as the company's chief executive.

Starbucks added that executive vice president and chief public affairs officer AJ Jones II, who is a former high-level Democratic political aide, is available and the best person to address workforce policy matters.

Starbucks has publicly taken a measured tone when addressing the growing labor union among its ranks, saying it respects the right of its employees to organize and engage in lawful union activities.

Starbucks Workers Union has lost votes at over 60 stores since late 2021, a sign of tempering for the group pushing for increased pay and benefits, improved health and safety conditions, and protections against unfair firings and discipline.