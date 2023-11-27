KEY POINTS Lucie was a part of the Growth Breed in 2021 but left the team and chose to 'independently support' the Shib Army

Since its introduction to the world in August 2021, Shiba Inu has transformed from a meme coin to a full-fledged movement. The dog-themed altcoin that many did not take seriously, the Shiba Ecosystem has grown to include various projects such as ShibaSwap (a decentralized exchange), SHIB: The Metaverse (a metaverse platform), Shiba Eternity (a mobile game), Shibarium (a layer-2 scalability solution), Shiba Name Service (a name service on Shibarium), and The Shib (a weekly magazine). And that's not all, there are more exciting projects the development team is working on. To get a better understanding of these endeavors, International Business Times spoke to the SHIB mouthpiece, who uses the X handle @LucieShib.

Popularly known in the community as Lucie, the Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist, she joined the Shib Army in early 2021. She immediately became a member of the Growth Breed, a team of volunteers that made up the marketing team for Shiba Inu at the time.

However, her journey with the group was brief, as she left the "Breed" a few months later and decided to "independently support" Shiba Inu and the Shib Army in her own way.

But due to her "deep affection for Shiba," Lucie "rejoined the Marketing Team" exactly a year later. The team, at the time, was undergoing a significant restructuring.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, the marketing specialist of the Shiba Ecosystem shared "how dangerous Web3 can be," highlighting the staggering rise of scammers and deceitful individuals.

Lucie said that it is from these discoveries she values the people behind the Shiba Inu development team more, noting how much she "appreciates their unwavering focus on their goals and highlighting that "it's rare to find such dedication in the Web3 space."

With the list of initiatives lined up for this and the coming years, Lucie told IBT that the expansion of the ecosystem is "continuous," teasing that the next milestone for the community is the launch of a comprehensive app.

While the Shiba Inu team launched the Shibarium L2 in August 2023, which "was introduced to enable our community to evade the exorbitant fees on Ethereum," she revealed that "the next milestone is the Shibahub."

Lucie said that the app will ensure "all elements converge, incorporating Shibaswap and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO)," pointing out that "what often goes unnoticed is that each new blog signifies a fragment of our larger future. The Shib magazine, accompanied by a wallet of profound significance, has been rolled out."

But amid all the hard work, sleepless nights, and an array of initiatives, the Shiba Ecosystem has, over the past few months, been the target of what the Shib Army dubbed "coordinated" and "targeted" FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt), an attempt to divide the army, known as the fiercest and the most loyal in the crypto industry.

Lucie said that those who spread such lies against the Shiba Ecosystem are individuals who were removed from the team, which is a classic situation in any company, or people who sold their SHIB holdings, and sometimes even competitors.

She also underlined that these attacks are not new, since she has witnessed many crypto communities facing similar challenges.

The marketing specialist also urged the Shib Army that when they hear negative talks about any project, they should always consider who is saying it and who is spreading it.

While it is expected that Lucie would defend the Shiba Ecosystem, considering her loyalty to the community, she has proven that she knows what she is talking about and has evidence to back her claims against fudders or those who spread "negative talks" against the community.

"We have screenshots from an entirely different community encouraging people to spread hate against the Shiba Ecosystem because they want to see it destroyed. It's mind-blowing, isn't it? Why would someone who sold wish for another 1.3 million people to fail?" she told IBT.

"Always think about your safety," Lucie said when asked about her message to the Shib Army. "Never trust anyone blindly online; always verify information with official sources. Follow your instincts, and don't let yourself be easily influenced," she added.