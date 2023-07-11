KEY POINTS Stray Kids will perform at the Global Citizen Festival 2023 in New York City

The free event aims to address major global issues such as poverty and world hunger

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill are headlining this year's festival

Stray Kids will be heading to New York City this summer for a special performance in support of advocacies acting against global issues such as poverty, unemployment and global warming.

The South Korean pop boy band — who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018 — has just been added to the lineup for this year's Global Citizen Festival, to be held at Manhattan's Central Park on Sept. 23. The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill are headlining this year's event. Megan Thee Stallion and Conan Gray are also part of the lineup.

The Global Citizen Festival seeks to address "major issues perpetuating extreme poverty, including the impacts of climate change on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls around the world and the global hunger crisis and will call on governments to protect and defend advocates everywhere," according to a statement released via the organization's official Instagram account.

It continued, "The campaign will unite millions of voices, amplified by the world's biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September."

Because the event is free, the organization will not observe the usual ticket-selling method. Instead, fans — known as STAY — could luckily get a chance to watch their favorite K-pop group perform live by clicking the "take action" link on Global Citizen's official website. Only 50,000 actions will be accepted, and as of late, 44,643 users have already participated.

Established in 2012, the Global Citizen Festival was founded by Über Hugh Evans — an Australian author who is also an advocate against extreme poverty. He launched the event to encourage people to take part in anti-poverty actions. In exchange, participants would be given free passes to the festival.

Other artists that joined the festival over the past years include Metallica, Charlie Puth, The Jonas Brothers, Mariah Carey, Usher and SZA, among others.

Stray Kids, however, will be the third K-pop act to perform at the coveted event. NCT 127 and BTS participated back in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Fans could expect to see the eight-member group perform its greatest hits, such as "S-Class," "Thunderous," "MANIAC" and "God's Menu."