A netizen has finally made a detailed breakdown of Stray Kids member Felix's chocolate chip cookie recipe, and here's how fans could make it with easy-to-find ingredients at home and just a mixer.

TikTok user @cookiebucketlist recently uploaded his version of the 22-year-old Australia-born rapper's signature snack, which he first revealed during episode 1 of the "Felix: Sunshine Vlog" on YouTube in 2020. The user revealed that he gave in to the request of his followers, who have been demanding to try it.

The recipe starts with melting half a cup of butter and adding one cup of brown sugar before mixing. Then add one and a half tablespoons of white sugar, one teaspoon of instant coffee, a cap of vanilla extract, one egg, and one egg yolk.

In another bowl, add dry ingredients, including all-purpose flour, bread flour, a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of baking soda. It is unclear how much flour should be added, but a site called Julien's Kitchen wrote that the recipe needed one cup of bread flour and 2/3 cups of all-purpose flour.

In the video, the user slowly combined the wet and dry ingredients before adding double the recipe of Nestle's chunky chocolate chips. After mixing all the ingredients, he scooped at least four cookies from the batter onto a baking pan and then placed them in the oven at 350 Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.

Once the cookies were baked, the user immediately took a bite of the sweet snack and described it as "one of the best cookies" he's ever made. The video has since accumulated over 277,000 likes and 950,000 views as of press time.

Felix introduced his signature cookie recipe two years ago, during the debut of his personal vlog on Stray Kids' official YouTube account. In the video, the "Thunderous" hitmaker went grocery shopping and bought ingredients for his cookie recipe before bringing them back to the dorm to bake it with his bandmate, Bang Chan.

While the duo bonded, Felix revealed why he was interested in baking treats, saying, "I like how I can relax and make these. It feels relaxing. It relieves stress. It's very therapeutic."

Stray Kids recently dropped its third full-length studio album, titled "5-Star," which sold over 2 million copies within 24 hours, according to South Korea's Hanteo chart. The eight-member group now joins the likes of BTS and SEVENTEEN, among the K-pop idols who have achieved such a feat.

"5-Star" is available to stream on music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.