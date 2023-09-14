KEY POINTS Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed "Bongos" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Stray Kids performed "S-Class" and took home the Best K-Pop award for the same song

Videos of some Stray Kids members during the "Bongos" stage are making rounds online

Stray Kids did not only go viral for performing at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and going home with its first-ever MTV VMAs win but also for the boy group members' reactions during American rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's sexy "Bongos" performance.

Included in the powerful lineup of special performances for this year's MTV VMAs was "Bongos," a brand-new collaboration by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi B opened their "Bongos" stage by arriving in a giant disco ball, accompanied by shirtless male bongo players. Dancers in neon green and blue two-piece bathing suits joined her on stage as the song started.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion appeared on a separate stage with her own set of backup dancers and did her signature twerk. After singing her verse, the two American rappers walked to the main stage for a "high-intensity" performance.

If you need me, I'll be shaking *my* bongos all night long to @iamcardib and @theestallion's #VMA performance 🪘💃 pic.twitter.com/Fw21Q848Vq — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

Cardi and Megan solicited cheers and chants from the audience for their sexy performance. While the majority of the viewers were focused on the performers, the focus of STAYs – Stray Kids' fans – shifted to the members' different reactions.

In one video clipped and uploaded on X, members Hyunjin and Changbin were seen with all eyes on the stage, bopping their heads, while standing during the "Bongos" performance.

Another fan put together Hyunjin and Changbin's reaction video with the clip of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion twerking on stage and added their interpretation.

The uploader claimed that while the American rappers were twerking, Hyunjin might have told his bandmate to turn around and look away. In the last part of the clip, Hyunjin and Changbin face away from the stage.

Meanwhile, in another video, their bandmate I.N, though seated, was seen clapping with his mouth wide open after the performance. On the contrary, Seungmin, who was seated next to him, kept a neutral expression on his face.

Changbin was also seen in the video pointing to the stage.

Another fan claimed that he saw Han jamming during the "Bongos" performance. A second fan said that the Stray Kids members seemed shocked because there were no performances like that during shows in South Korea.

"Ok. Those Stray Kids reaction videos to Cardi B's 'Bongos' [are] funny as hell," tweeted one K-Pop fan.

In other news, Stray Kids' "S-Class" won the Best K-Pop award, the group's first MTV VMA win. The group competed against "Girls" by aespa, "Pink Venom" by BLACKPINK, "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY and "Super" by SEVENTEEN.

The group is also one of the performers at the awards show. According to Billboard, Stray Kids' "S-Class" live performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs was the song's broadcast premiere.

Watch the "Bongos" and "S-Class" performances at the 2023 MTV VMAs here: