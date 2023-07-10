KEY POINTS BTS member Suga opened up about his plans beyond his career as a K-pop star

Suga revealed that he dreams of becoming a licensed psychological therapist someday

Suga said he hopes to use his license to help fellow K-pop artists struggling with mental health

Suga may already be an international superstar. But the rapper recently revealed that there's more to life that he wants to achieve in the future.

In BTS' recently published autobiography, titled "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," the 30-year-old South Korean artist opened up about two of his biggest dreams in life. While Suga admitted he wants to make music and perform onstage until his hair turns white, he also has another dream: to become a licensed psychological therapist.

"I have two dreams, and one is to be an old, white-haired man still standing onstage and playing his guitar and singing, and the other is to become a licensed psychological therapist," he wrote in the book, according to an excerpt obtained by Koreaboo.

He further explained, "The big reason I studied psychology was that it's very helpful for my music. There's a lot to be gained from learning about the formal definitions of emotions," adding that he also aimed to use his license to help other K-pop idols in the industry struggling to deal with their emotions or mental health.

Although it may take "a lot of time" to pursue such a professional degree, especially since he would continue to embark on his music journey, Suga won't stop until he earns the license "someday."

The "Haegeum" hitmaker has been vocal about his struggles with how the K-pop industry affected his mental and emotional state, releasing tracks that center on his personal experience of dealing with mental health. Some of his songs that tackle the topic include "The Last" and "So Far Away."

Suga recently concluded his solo world tour, called "D-Day," where he performed across stadiums and arenas in Asia and the U.S. There, the rapper made history as the first-ever rapper to earn more than $3 million for one arena concert in the U.S. during his three-night stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, dated May 10, 11 and 14.

He is scheduled to hold a three-night encore show for "D-Day" at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 4 to 6, signaling the end of his solo promotions.

It is unclear, however, if he will be enlisting in South Korea's military after concluding his activities. But reports have claimed that RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin and Suga will start their service by the end of this year. Members Jin and J-Hope already entered the military in December and April, respectively.