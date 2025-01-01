The Sugar Bowl has been postponed for 24 hours following a terror attack in New Orleans.

Officials announced the postponement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference during which the FBI acknowledged that they did not believe that the dead suspect in the attack, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, did not act alone.

What time is the Sugar Bowl?

The college football playoff game between Notre Dame and the University of Georgia is now set to kick off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

At 3:15 a.m. New Year's Day, Jabbar drove down Bourbon Street running down pedestrians. He then got out of the car and died in a firefight with police. Two officers were injured in the shooting, but were described as being in stable condition.

At least 10 people died. Dozens more were injured.

The Sugar Bowl, which is the quarterfinal in the college football playoffs, was scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said indicated they expected the game to be played on Thursday, but acknowledged that Bourbon Street was an active crime scene.

Two law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN that Jabbar had an ISIS flag with him.

Investigators told the station that they are looking into any possible associates of Jabbar's as well as looking into his political and religious views and whether he has ties to any terrorist organization.

Complicating the investigation was the apparent discovery of multiple suspicious devices.

"Weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject's vehicle. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter. The FBI's special agent bomb technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable, and they will work to render those devices safe," the FBI said in a statement. "We are aggressively running down all leads to identify any possible associates of the subject."