In the latest episode of "Jo Hyun-ah's Thursday Night," the South Korean singer-songwriter had two Super Junior members as her special guests, whom she welcomed with a dramatic and grand piano entrance.

While playing a hilarious medley of Super Junior's popular songs "Sorry" and "Devil" on the piano, Heechul and Yesung appeared with a bottle of alcohol in hand. After being introduced, Heechul and Yesung talked about their different personalities and mindsets, their early years as idols and their bandmates.

After singing a cover of Urban Zakapa's hit song "Drinking Coffee," Heechul suddenly blurted out that he felt shy and embarrassed. "At some point, I feel shy to sing in [an] entertainment show," he shared.

"When I was in my 20s, I wanted to kiss myself when I looked in the mirror. And no matter what stage I performed [on], I was so loving and happy with myself," Heechul confessed. "But as I got older, I feel shy and embarrassed."

He then went on to talk about his bandmates, who, for him, still looked cool even in their 40s; he praised them for being thorough in managing themselves.

Heechul: "For Yesung, it's, 'Hyung, we're in 40s. But since we debuted as idol, let's maintain ourselves as idol even when we're in 50/60s!"

He also shared how he and his bandmate Yesung's mindsets clash. According to him, Yesung wants to keep going as an idol until his 50s or 60s.

"For me, with that mindset, I'll just not become an idol anymore," he said. "Because [being an] idol is just a job for me, [it's] not my life."

Context matters.



Embarrassed - He said he now sometimes feels shy to sing, compared to when he was younger.



Context matters.

Embarrassed - He said he now sometimes feels shy to sing, compared to when he was younger.

Wants to stop - He said, he'd rather stop being an idol than be forced to maintain his former image/weight, alluding, for example, to drastic diet.

After describing Heechul as someone "born pretty," Jo Hyun-ah told the Super Junior member that he eventually has to accept that he is older, to which Heechul replied, "But this isn't easy."

"Because Heechul fans liked me who was in his 20s, but I can't maintain this. I could quit drinking or eating carbohydrates, but I'm not confident in that," he explained.

"It's like I'm losing my happiness. It's more important to live your life," he added.

After sharing his honest thoughts, Hyun-ah asked Heechul's bandmate Yesung to say a word.

"For me, it's about trying to express many things in a versatile way for a long time. To do that, there are many things I have to bear with," Yesung said.

He also confessed that he pushed himself harshly in his 20s, and it gave him a hard time since he was working out too much, refraining from drinking and overeating and not wasting his time.

"I didn't waste my time, and I prepared for something new. That's why I can make an album like now. I also formed my own knowledge and my own world," he added. "I'm thinking like that positively."