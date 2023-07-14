KEY POINTS Super Junior's Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun parted ways with SM Entertainment

The remaining members all renewed their contracts with the agency

Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun will still carry out their group activities with SuJu

Super Junior's Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun are parting ways with SM Entertainment.

According to a report by Newsen, Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, completed its contract renewal with its longtime agency, SM Entertainment, Friday.

However, SM announced that Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun did not renew their contracts with the company and that they will carry out individual activities separately from the agency, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Despite parting ways with SM Entertainment, the three members will reportedly continue their group activities with the rest of Super Junior.

SM Entertainment reportedly plans to communicate closely with all the Super Junior members to effectively synergize their various activities – whether group, unit or individual.

The other remaining members, Leeteuk, Kim Hee-chul, Yesung, Shindong, Choi Si-won and Kim Ryeo-wook, reportedly renewed their contracts with the agency.

Donghae and Eunhyuk kicked off their "DElight Party" world tour fancon in Seoul on June 24 and 25. It will be followed by various stops in different cities across Asia, including Taiwan's capital Taipei, Thailand's capital Bangkok, the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, and the Philippines' capital Manila.

According to the poster, more stops will be announced soon.

Super Junior D&E is the fifth sub-unit of the South Korean boy band. Comprising members Donghae and Eunhyuk, the sub-unit debuted with its digital single "Oppa, Oppa" in December 2011.

Meanwhile, member Cho Kyu-hyun, more popularly known by his mononym Kyuhyun, appears as one of the hosts of the new Netflix reality series "Nineteen to Twenty," alongside fellow South Korean singers Lee Su-hyun and Jeong Se-woon and South Korean actress Kim Ji-eun.

"Nineteen to Twenty," which started airing Tuesday, follows the story of a group of young adults sharing the last week of their teens and the first week of their 20s together.

In other news, Super Junior announced its sixth and latest sub-unit, Super Junior L.S.S., which consists of members Leeteuk, Shindong and Si-won.

Although they had performed as a unit in previous concerts, the three members made their official debut as a sub-unit on July 5 with the Japanese song "Shatta Shimero" ("Shut The Shutter").

The song release was followed by a special performance, "Let's Standing Show," at the Tokyo International Forum Hall A on July 7 and 8, per South Korean media outlet Osen.

According to the report, the sub-unit members performed "Shatta Shimero" live for the first time. Leeteuk, Shindong and Si-won also reportedly showcased their solo stages and some of Super Junior's ballad medleys.

"[We are] very happy that so many people came and it was an unforgettable performance. Next time, [we] want to do a tour," the members said at the end of their performance.