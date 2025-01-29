A high-profile Supreme Court lawyer accused of federal tax evasion pleaded not guilty on Monday, and entered an official agreement to abstain from alcohol and poker as he awaits trial.

Tom Goldstein, the SCOTUSblog founder and formerly prominent lawyer, has agreed to a court order, PokerNews reported. The agreement bars him from "any type of gambling including poker of any type," consuming alcohol, or traveling outside the Washington, D.C., metro area without permission.

Once a respected legal mind who argued cases before the Supreme Court, Goldstein now finds himself entangled in a 22-count indictment, which accuses him of diverting legal fees from his firm, Goldstein & Russell, to pay off poker debts and fund personal expenses, including financial support for multiple romantic partners. Prosecutors allege that between 2016 and 2021, he avoided paying $5.3 million in taxes, underreported over $3.4 million in gambling winnings, and fraudulently obtained a $1.98 million mortgage loan by concealing substantial debts.

The former attorney is also infamous within the poker world, having reportedly won upwards of $50 million in ultra-high-stakes private games against unnamed billionaires. His alleged tax scheme, which included classifying poker losses as business expenses, has drawn widespread attention from both the legal and poker communities.

Goldstein's attorneys, John Lauro and Christopher Kise—both of whom also represent President Donald Trump—have dismissed the charges as rushed and unfounded, stating that their client will "vigorously contest" the allegations and expects to be exonerated at trial.

