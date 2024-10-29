The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have his name removed from presidential ballots in the crucial swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

The high court didn't detail its reasoning in orders rejecting emergency appeals Kennedy filed earlier this month, Politico reported.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by then-President Donald Trump, dissented in the Michigan case, AP said.

Kennedy suspended his independent campaign for the White House in August and endorsed Trump after dropping out of the Democratic primary race last year, claiming party officials had rigged it against him.

The environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist has sought to have his name removed from ballots in states where it could help the former Republican president in his race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last month, the Supreme Court denied Kennedy's bid to be put back on the ballot in New York, a heavily Democratic state where his presence is unlikely to change the outcome. He was removed for falsely claiming a New York residence on nominating petitions while living in California.

Kennedy successfully had his name removed from the ballots in the other five swing states -- Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania -- last month.