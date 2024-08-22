A poll appearing in FiveThirtyEight's aggregator has the incumbent with a small lead over her main rival, Republican Ryan Mackenzie for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District.

The Future Majority poll has Wild, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, leading 47 to 43 percent with 9 percent undecided.

Wild won by 2 points over Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in her most recent race.

The Lehigh Valley district is considered a bellwether for state and national elections.

The poll found that the Democrats' motivation gap has vanished since President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race. Democrats are now as motivated as Republicans to vote, the poll finds.

Democrats lead in voter preference for U.S. House of Representatives in three of the five survey districts that were considered toss-ups earlier in the campaign.

The other ones Democrats are leading are Pennsylvania's 17th and Nebraska's 2nd. Republicans lead in New York's 17th and California's 22nd.

The poll was conducted by Change Research between Aug. 10-17 and included responses from 2,429 voters. The survey has a modeled margin of error of 2.2%.