A Syracuse University fraternity is suspended following the circulation of a "repugnant" video documenting an alleged hazing incident that included forced vomiting and a student duct-taped to a cross.

The disturbing video, which reportedly surfaced on Snapchat, shows two individuals affiliated with Phi Kappa Psi fraternity forcibly vomiting on others lying on the ground, followed by footage of a student bound to a cross by duct tape. The clip is captioned, "Go crazy," and set to rock music blaring in the background.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud responded to the video in an email.

"The University was recently made aware of videos showing repugnant conduct that put the well-being of some of our students in jeopardy," read the e-mail obtained by CNY Central. "I am disgusted by the actions that appear in these videos and condemn this conduct."

Syverud's statement went on to announce the immediate interim suspension of the fraternity as the University investigates. The Phi Kappa Psi national office has been alerted, along with the Department of Public Safety (DPS), who is working with Syracuse Police, Syverud added.

"Any individuals determined to be involved will face the appropriate disciplinary action," the chancellor assured.