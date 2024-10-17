Syracuse Fraternity Under Investigation Over 'Repugnant' Video Of Student Duct-Taped to Cross
'I am disgusted by the actions that appear in these videos and condemn this conduct'
A Syracuse University fraternity is suspended following the circulation of a "repugnant" video documenting an alleged hazing incident that included forced vomiting and a student duct-taped to a cross.
The disturbing video, which reportedly surfaced on Snapchat, shows two individuals affiliated with Phi Kappa Psi fraternity forcibly vomiting on others lying on the ground, followed by footage of a student bound to a cross by duct tape. The clip is captioned, "Go crazy," and set to rock music blaring in the background.
Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud responded to the video in an email.
"The University was recently made aware of videos showing repugnant conduct that put the well-being of some of our students in jeopardy," read the e-mail obtained by CNY Central. "I am disgusted by the actions that appear in these videos and condemn this conduct."
Syverud's statement went on to announce the immediate interim suspension of the fraternity as the University investigates. The Phi Kappa Psi national office has been alerted, along with the Department of Public Safety (DPS), who is working with Syracuse Police, Syverud added.
"Any individuals determined to be involved will face the appropriate disciplinary action," the chancellor assured.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Worms And Snails Handle The Pressure 2,500m Below The Pacific Surface
-
WHO Demands Space To Finish Gaza Polio Vaccination
-
'Age Of Electricity' Coming As Fossil Fuels Set To Peak: IEA
-
Holiday Spending Expected To Increase This Year Despite Consumers Acting 'More Cautiously'
-
India's Fireworks Boom Ahead Of Hindu Festival Of Lights
-
Hissed Off: San Juan Cat Removal Plan Prompts Outcry, Lawsuit
-
Egyptian Geese Spread Wings In France, Threatening Biodiversity
-
Cars, Chlamydia Threaten Australian Koalas
-
Can Biodiversity Credits Unlock Billions For Nature?
-
In The Colombian Pacific, Fighting To Save Sharks