It's Tax Day in the US, and while doing taxes can be a headache, many restaurants are helping ease the stress with freebies and big discounts.

From doughnuts to burgers and even pizza, there's something for everyone to enjoy on this day of filing forms and crunching numbers.

Krispy Kreme is making Tax Day sweeter. Krispy Kreme is offering a special tax day promotion to help ease the stress of the season.

Customers who buy any dozen doughnuts can receive a second dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just the price of sales tax.

According to USA Today, those ordering online for pickup or delivery can use the promo code TAXBREAK to receive a free dozen.

The company's Chief Growth Officer, Dave Skena, noted that the offer is intended to bring a little joy to what can be a stressful time for many.

Burger King fans can grab a cheeseburger for just one cent. Royal Perks members with a $1+ purchase can claim the deal through the BK App or BK.com under the "Offers" tab.

Hooters is offering select appetizers for just $4.15 on Tax Day when customers use the Hooters app at checkout.

The deal is available at participating locations and includes options like mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, and buffalo shrimp.

Shake Shack has a treat for truffle lovers. Customers who spend $10.40 or more can receive a free Black Truffle Burger, 'Shroom Burger, or Parmesan Fries by using the promo code TRUFFLETAX when ordering online, through the app, or at in-store kiosks, until April 27.

Nobody likes writing a big check on Tax Day, but there is some good news—April 15 also means specials, freebies and deals.

Freebies and Discounts Galore This Tax Day!

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is going BOGO. On Tax Day, Potbelly is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal. Customers who purchase any Original or Big sandwich can receive a second Original sandwich at no extra cost by using the promo code BOGO when ordering online or through the Potbelly app.

7-Eleven is offering a special Tax Day discount through its 7Now Delivery app. Customers can receive $10.40 off any order of $20 or more by using the promo code WRITEOFF at checkout, DailyMail said.

Casey's is also joining in with a "Pizza Refund" offer. On April 15, Rewards members who purchase any large pizza will receive a free large one-topping pizza added to their account. The free pizza can be redeemed anytime through May 6.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is doubling the rewards for app users who make a $1+ purchase on Tax Day.

Smoothie King is offering Healthy Rewards Members $3 off $15 or $4 off $20 orders.

Other restaurants also have deals today:

Great American Cookies: Buy one cookie cake slice, get one free

Round Table Pizza: $7 off large or XL pizza with code RTP220

Sonny's BBQ: St. Louis Rib Dinner for $10.99

Olive Garden: Buy One, Take One entrée deal through May 4

Grimaldi's: $10.40 off $30+ orders with code TAXDAY25

