The entertainment industry is one of the most lucrative industries in the world, producing some of the world's richest individuals. Yes, there were those who did not make their millions, but there are certainly those who make it work through the wonderful opportunities they received.

Taye Diggs, an American theatre, film, and television actor, is among the successful individuals who got gigs and opportunities, substantial enough to make a noteworthy net worth.

The beloved actor also received a shoutout in the form of a dedicated video on the YouTube channel of "The Ellen Show," which showcased some of Diggs' best moments.

Acting runs in the family

Diggs was born on January 2, 1971 in Newark, New Jersey. The initial years of Diggs' life were not entirely removed from the industry. His mother actually was an actress and a teacher at the same time. His biological father separated with his mother, and so he used the surname of the man that his mother remarried after separation.

The call of acting and performing on stage certainly had an early onset in Diggs. He attended high school in Rochester at first, however, he eventually studied in the School of the Arts. Thereafter, he obtained a BFA in Musical Theater and this was when his career in theater jumpstarted. Back then, he was already performing in theaters, and this took him across New Hampshire."

Conquering Broadway

Just like any other actor or actress, the big break of Diggs was when he was able to land a role in "Carousel," a musical revival in Broadway in 1994. As luck may have had it, the musical won five Tony Awards. Hence, the cast of the said play instantly earned recognition, favoring Diggs's now-budding career. It was about the same time when the actor was also doing extra gigs as a dancer at Tokyo Disneyland, just so he would be able to pay bills and to make ends meet.

With his role in "Carousel," seemingly small, perhaps, what paved the way for bigger opportunities for the actor was when he landed a major role in the musical "Rent." Here, he played Benny, and the rest, as they say is history. From "Carousel," Diggs played major roles in more plays. He was among the cast of "Wicked" and "Chicago."

Invading film and television

From his lucky streak in Broadway, Diggs began transitioning to roles on film and TV. He appeared in "Guiding Light," a soap opera with many avid patrons. After, a TV series, Gibbs took another step up when he started to do movies. In 1998, he was among the cast of "How Stella Got Her Groove Back." From then on, Gibbs simply got luckier and luckier, as he went on doing more films like "The Best Man," and "The Wood."

Despite already appearing on film and TV, Diggs did not exactly say goodbye to theater. He still continued doing shows in Broadway at this time. In fact, Diggs got a huge break as well around 2004, since he was given his own show titled, "Kevin Hill."

Taye Diggs net worth

Even though Diggs has a penchant for smaller projects instead of huge glamorous ones, his salaries were by no means peanuts. According to the NCESC, while his salary would vary, it was estimated to be between $100,000 to $200,000 per TV show episode. During his Broadway days, he reportedly made $80,000 per week for his performance in "Rent." He also made considerable sums in "Private Practice," where he reportedly received $100,000 in salary per episode, and about $80,000 per episode in "Kevin Hill."

With all of his gigs in film, theater and TV shows, Diggs was able to accumulate substantial wealth under his name. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has a whopping $7 million net worth.

More TV Appearances

Diggs also made appearances in reality shows like "Hypnotize Me," and "Lip Sync Battle." He did not stop there though, as he even forayed into doing voice overs for animation films, one of which was "My Little Pony: The Movie."

With growing fame in entertainment, one can expect more gigs, more projects. He had another starring role in "Private Practice," a series, which was actually a spin-off of "Grey's Anatomy." Aside from this, he would crossover "Grey's Anatomy" and sometimes would do appearances on "The West Wing."

Marriage and divorce

The theater and film actor married Idina Menzel in 2003. Those who know "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen," would certainly know of Menzel. One can recall that she was the one whom he met while he was sill doing "Rent."

Their union in 2003 lasted for about a decade and it even brought forth a son. However, when 2013 came, they lived apart, causing their marriage to come to an end in 2015 through a divorce. According to his ex-wife, the split was because of incompatible and busy schedules.

At the time, Diggs told Entertainment Tonight, "As people can imagine, it gets rough at times just because we're not in the same city, but we still love each other and what's most important is we love our son," Diggs said at the time. "That stabilizes us. I'm thankful for him."