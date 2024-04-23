Two weeks ago, the legendary Jackie Chan turned 70. Does it stop him from kicking as high as possible? Not even a tiny bit.

As several fans worried about his health after recently released photos revealed him with white hair and a matching beard, Chan took to social media to reassure the concerned: "Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health. I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don't worry! It's just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old."

Chan, who began his acting career in 1963, has dominated action movies for many years, and amassed over 140 credits. He even contributed to the development of the modern Kung Fu genre. But Jackie hasn't been a one-man show; he's acted with A-list celebrities like Jet Li and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Chan has made cinematic gold out of sweat over six decades. This action movie icon isn't going to be retiring anytime soon -- he's still killing it on screen, with his films raking up an incredible $2.6 billion globally. However, Chan is a triple threat since on top of acting, he also produces movies and runs his theatre chain.

Action revolution

Despite poverty nipping at his heels in his childhood, his passion for martial art and acting burned bright. Chan started small, taking any role in Hong Kong that came in his way, and slowly carved out the space he truly deserved.

However, his difficulties persisted after his achievement. He relentlessly pushed himself, knowing full well what he was capable of. Each presence on film served as evidence of this motivation. He gave his audience precisely what they came for: an incredible display of well-timed comic timing, inventive fighting choreography, and exciting acrobatics. This powerful combo cemented his status as a box office titan.

Jackie Chan net worth

Chan's estimated net worth is $400 million, yet this might change depending on certain reports. Before he ever decides to retire, his net worth might triple due to his continuing success. To put his wealth into perspective, Forbes revealed that in 2019 alone, he brought in an incredible $58 million. It was reported that Chan made $61 million from the "Monkey King" franchise alone.

Chan is rich beyond having large financial balances. His rise from martial arts prodigy to international superstar is evidence of his impact that goes well beyond the screen. His impact extends beyond action-packed movies; it also includes leveraging his fame to inspire others.

Million-dollar empire

Jackie Chan's talents extend far beyond the silver screen. A true business whiz, he's built an impressive portfolio alongside his acting career. A keen fashion enthusiast, Chan even launched his own clothing line -- "JC," featuring his initials. He also owns a chain of movie theaters, another source of income for this multi-talented star.

Initially, Chan said, he had planned to give away half of his fortune to charity and the remaining to his family. However, he later changed his mind and decided to give away all of his net worth. During an interview, Chan said about his net worth and his son, "If he is capable, he can make his own money. If he is not, then he will just be wasting my money."

Impact on Hollywood

What sets Chan's movies apart is his unique ability to blend action and comedy. Unlike his contemporaries who focused solely on showcasing their martial arts skills, Chan seamlessly integrates humor into his fight scenes, thus creating a signature style that's both entertaining and exciting. Had it not been for Chan, Hollywood would probably never witness the mix of gravity-defying stunts with hilariously goofy expressions, making audiences laugh out loud while still on the edge of their seats. But Chan wasn't solely about the laughs, like a true daredevil he performed all of his stunts himself.

Furthermore, his commitment to realism made his films a standout success. A whole new wave of action movies was influenced by Jackie's willingness to take chances and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of fight choreography. He revolutionized the genre by demonstrating that action could be both hilarious, exhilarating, and incredibly amazing.