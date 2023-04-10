KEY POINTS Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had rough patches before but managed to work things out, a report claims

Alwyn reportedly struggled with Swift's level of fame as he didn't like the limelight

Swift reportedly didn't see them working out "in the long run"

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's "differences" led to their split, a new report claims.

The "All Too Well" singer, 33, and her boyfriend of six years called it quits a few weeks ago due to the "differences in their personalities," an anonymous source told People. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the tipster said, noting that "ultimately" the pair "weren't the right fit for one another."

Though he and Swift have collaborated on 10 songs together across three of her albums, Alwyn, 32, didn't like the limelight and "struggled" with the singer's "level of fame and the attention from the public," the insider claimed.

"The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart," the source added.

Multiple sources claimed to the outlet that the pair had been discussing marriage "as recently as a few months ago," but they ultimately realized that they were not ready for a future together.

"Taylor didn't see them working out in the long run," the insider claimed, adding that Swift and Alwyn called it quits "recently" and that the breakup was "not dramatic."

"They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe," the source continued. "They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now."

Although they are no longer together, the exes still have "a lot of respect" for each other, according to the insider.

The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker and the "Conversations with Friends" actor were first romantically linked in 2017, when it was revealed that they had been dating for months. Though it's unclear exactly when they met, fans have speculated that Swift and Alwyn first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.

Entertainment Tonight broke the news Saturday that Swift and Alwyn quietly parted ways earlier this year.

An unnamed source confirmed to the outlet that their split was amicable and "not dramatic."

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," the tipster said, referring to Swift's ongoing "The Eras" tour.

Swift and Alwyn have not yet publicly addressed the breakup reports.

However, Swift's fans speculated that the Grammy winner may have hinted at her single status when she swapped "Invisible String" with "The 1" during her "Eras Tour" show in Arlington, Texas, on March 31.

"Invisible String," which tells the story of a happy relationship, is believed to be dedicated to Alwyn, while "The 1" centers around a lost love and remembering what was once had.