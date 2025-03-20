A body language expert analyzed Taylor Swift's behavior in the pre-taped acceptance speech at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards and found that she looked visibly exhausted.

The 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer gave a video acceptance for the Tour of the Century Award despite sitting out of the ceremony for a second year in a row. While in a video she thanked for the award, celebrity body expert Inbaal Honigman said her body language gives away the fact that she is tired.

"Swift's breathing is deeper and heavier than it usually is in other acceptance speeches," Honigman told Online Casinos Canada, per CheatSheet. "It tells us that her emotions are heightened. There might even be physical exhaustion. This deeper breathing lets us know that Taylor is struggling to find her balance, as things are changing and shifting around her, she hasn't been relaxing."

Honigman added, "She holds her hands mostly in front of her stomach as if protecting the area."

Even Swifties picked up what she was putting down as people discussed her appearance on message boards. In a thread on Reddit, per Mirror US, users expressed their worries, and one said, "Maybe unpopular opinion, but she looks sad. Like something is off. It's giving 'Midnights' era."

One more user then agreed, saying, "Something is wrong, or she has some kind of illness." Some observed that her voice was "a little hoarse" and "kind of sad."

This new speculation comes only months after Swift ended her record-setting "Eras" Tour in December 2024, when she checked off 149 shows in 51 cities across 21 countries.

Swift Looks Back On Her Toughest Touring Struggles

During her acceptance speech, Swift credited her team and her fans with helping her through the grueling tour.

"I really can't tell you how much this means to me, because I accept this on behalf of all my tour-mates," the "Guilty As Sin" singer said. "This tour was the most challenging thing that I've ever done in my life. It really was the most rewarding thing I've ever done."

