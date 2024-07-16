Sean O'Brien, the president of the Teamsters union, delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, marking the first time a leader of the union has addressed the event.

However, his praise of former President Donald Trump — "In light of what happened to him on Saturday, he has proven to be one tough S.O.B.," is expected to raise eyebrows among the union's 1.3 million members.

He acknowledged that his presence had caused backlash from his union, the left, and anti-union factions on the right, according to NY Times.

O'Brien said he had sought invitations to speak at both party conventions but had yet to hear back from the Democrats, who meet next month.

He said he doesn't believe in "knee-jerk" union loyalties, CBS News reported.

"Today, the Teamsters are here to say we are not beholden to anyone or any party," O'Brien said.

"We will create an agenda and work with a bipartisan coalition, ready to accomplish something real for the American worker. And I don't care about getting criticized."

O'Brien also praised Republicans like Senator Josh Hawley and Representative Nicole Malliotakis, further distancing himself from traditional union leadership sentiments.

He criticized corporate America for its perceived lack of loyalty to the U.S., lamenting the struggles workers face in securing union contracts and the retaliation against labor organizers.

He referred to these issues as "economic terrorism at its worst," a stark departure from typical Republican convention rhetoric.

He blasted businesses like Walmart and Amazon. He said the Chamber of Commerce "unions for big business."

"The American people aren't stupid, they know the system is broken," O'Brien said.

"We all know how Washington is run. Working people have no chance of winning this fight. That's why I'm here today, because I refuse to keep doing the same things my predecessors did."

Initially, O'Brien's remarks were well-received, especially his acknowledgment of anticipated criticism from Democrats.

However, as his speech progressed, the audience's enthusiasm waned, contrasting sharply with the fervent applause for other speakers.

Some intended applause lines received tepid responses or silence, and attention gradually shifted to Trump, seated prominently in the auditorium.

Many in the labor movement view Trump's presidency as unfavorable to their cause, whereas President Biden has been seen as supportive, including signing a substantial bailout for the Teamsters' pension fund.