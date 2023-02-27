Snapchat, the popular photo-messaging app popular among the youth, is adding a chatbot powered by the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, the company announced Monday.

The chatbot named "My AI" will be made available to Snapchat+ subscribers first, as an "experimental feature." Snap announced its premium subscription model in June, and charges users $3.99 a month.

The company announced its latest feature in a press release Monday, with Snap CEO Evan Spiegel stating that he hopes the chatbot will become a part of everyday conversation for users.

"The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we're going to talk to AI every day," Spiegel told the Verge. "And this is something we're well positioned to do as a messaging service."

Snap said the new chatbot can be used for a variety of tasks, similar to ChatGPT, like recommending birthday presents, planning trips, or "suggest[ing] a recipe for dinner." Users will be able to customize the program by giving it a name and creating a custom wallpaper for the chatbot.

🚨BREAKING: Snapchat is joining the AI chatbot frenzy.



Snapchat released their new AI feature, 'My AI,' that runs on OpenAI's latest version of GPT.



You can talk to My AI similar to ChatGPT, PLUS you can:

-Give it a name

-Customize the wallpaper for your Chat. pic.twitter.com/1dmbZUEKMI — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) February 27, 2023

The integration of interactive AI into its platform could be seen as a risk for Snap, especially amidst the expansive reporting covering the bugs found in multiple other chatbots. The company expressly warned that its My AI chatbot "can be tricked into saying just about anything."

"As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything...While My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur," said Snap in its release.

Experts have coined the term "hallucinating" to refer to incidents in which AI has been known to provide false information or malfunction with concerning replies.

Snap becomes the latest tech company to dive into the AI sector head-on, joining Microsoft with its massive investment into developer OpenAI and Google's foray into AI, Bard. Both of those companies have explored AI in broader uses than what Snap has shown, and are likely to continue pushing the industry toward more adaptation.