A teen who tried to kill herself by jumping off San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge late last year is now sharing her story as she appreciates a new outlook on life.

Sarah Bingley suffered a T11 spinal cord injury and collapsed lungs following her suicide attempt in October, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

The 19-year-old also shattered her pelvis, broke her ankle and tore her anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament due to the jump, according to the outlet.

"I was having more serious suicidal thoughts. I've actually had them on and off for most of my life," she said.

Bingley survived the incident, and she later received mental health treatment.

The teen claims she feels more positive and mentally healthier than ever nearly a year after her suicide attempt.

"I felt so different, I didn't know people felt this way. I didn't realize there was anything I needed help with. I just felt normal, that that was the way everybody felt," she claimed.

Bingley now shares her story with others with paralysis and those struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts. She is also working with Think First, an injury prevention program.

Sharing these stories of survival and hope is vital for mental health, according to Maddie Nelson, a licensed clinical social worker with the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, a nonprofit rehabilitation research hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

"Seeing someone coming from such a vulnerable and pivotal moment in their lives and changing that, or using that into what they're currently doing which is advocacy awareness, I'll never forget that," said Nelson, who was among the first to help Bingley when she returned to the area.

Bingley, who was pre-medical before her suicide attempt, now wants to focus on occupational therapy and help others overcome their physical and psychological challenges. She will start this spring, she said.

In addition, Bingley has started to look for ways to accomplish her goals and appreciate a new outlook on life.

The teen claims she can now take care of herself and do things she loves, such as cooking and baking.

"I know it gets better - it can get better if you're willing to work for it," Bingley said.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours, every day.