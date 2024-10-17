The daughter of a Tennessee factory worker who died during a flash flood caused by Hurricane Helene has shared text messages that provide further insight into how employees were allegedly forced to continue working despite the dangerous conditions, according to a report.

Johnny Peterson was among six employees who perished inside the Impact Plastics factory on September 27, prompting a lawsuit to be filed by his daughter, Alexa.

The lawsuit claims management prioritized meeting business deadlines and needs over employee safety, resulting in preventable deaths, WSMV-TV reported.

New texts between Peterson and his daughter reveal he was aware of the danger and unable to leave, despite senior management allegedly having left.The lawsuit details how Peterson and others attempted to flee on a flatbed trailer, but were swept away by the currents.

Texts between Peterson and his daughter said:

"Can't get out."

"It's bad Lexie."

"I love u allllll."

Peterson also shared a video of the parking lot full of water, taken at 10:44 a.m., almost two hours after the National Weather Service issued the flood warning.

In the last text, Alexa asked her dad to answer the phone, to which he replied with, "I can't."

The Peterson family is seeking $25 million in a wrongful death lawsuit, holding Impact Plastics responsible for negligence.