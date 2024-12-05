Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) is sticking to his tradition of hosting a whirlwind 15-minute Christmas party in the Capitol, insisting it's the perfect amount of time to celebrate the season without exhausting anyone's holiday cheer.

"We went 16 [minutes] last year, and I just felt like it dragged a little bit," Burchett told The Hill. "So we're going back to the original 15 minutes — don't need to go over."

The brief festivities, held during lunchtime at the Longworth House Office Building, will include signature elements like a charcuterie board featuring Cheez Whiz.

"We're working on a Mountain Dew fountain, actually," he teased. "That's going to bring the crowd in, I believe."

The brisk bash will also feature a "celebrity Santa Claus," a part played by Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) last year. Burchett hinted that Moskowitz may participate as a "Santa emeritus" this year.

Reflecting on last year's party, Burchett recalled how Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) showed up just as the event wrapped. "She goes, 'Oh, you really last 15 minutes?'" Burchett said. "Yeah, that's all we said we're going to do. I ain't doing this any longer."

Burchett says he welcomes everyone, regardless of party affiliation. "I suspect we'll have more Democrats than we've ever had, because they need to share a little love too."

Originally published by Latin Times.