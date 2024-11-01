Tennessee's only Democratic congressman has warned of the potential aftermath of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the 2024 presidential election, foreshadowing a severe reaction involving "blood" and "chaos" to that potential outcome from the Trump campaign.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) expressed his concerns about the fallout of a Harris win this November, despite also expressing that he believes she is likely to emerge victorious while speaking to NewsNation's Dan Abrams.

"I think Kamala's gonna win the popular vote by 5, 6 million votes at least.

I think she gets the electoral vote, but I think Trump won't stop at anything. It will be in court; it will be in litigation. He'll be telling people, again, to go to the Capitol if you want to have a country and fight like hell," Cohen said.

"There may be blood, and there's some concern," he continued. "There could be chaos."

Abrams himself concurred, stating that Trump would "likely" declare victory anyway even if he doesn't actually win this November.

Following the 2020 presidential election, the former President refused to acknowledge his loss to President Joe Biden, going as far as to create false certificates of ascertainment stating that he won the electoral college vote in states which he did not. Furthermore, he was indicted on four charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election after he went as far as to encourage his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in a riot that left four dead.

"We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," Trump had said, ahead of the Jan. 6 riot.

Acknowledging this, Cohen stated that there "could be behavior that's untoward and violent anytime if Trump doesn't win."

Originally published by Latin Times.