Tesla has become the worst performer of the S&P 500, having lost over half of its market cap since December, when the company peaked.

Tesla stock plummeted by another 15.4% on Monday, bringing it down to 222.15, the lowest it has been since October of 2023. In December of 2024, Tesla shares were up to record highs of 488.54, meaning they have shed over half their value since then.

On the same day, the S&P 500 dropped 2.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 2.1% and the Nasdaq dropped by 4%, adding to concerns regarding the Trump administration's economic policies and how they will impact the lives of average Americans.

Tesla's shed over half of its market cap since peaking in December



• December 17th: $1.53 trillion



• March 11th: $748 billion



This comes as consumers have begun to boycott the electric vehicle company following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political involvements as a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

"Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World's great automakers, and Elon's 'baby,' in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for," Trump posted on Truth Social Monday night.

"In any event, I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???" Trump continued.

Musk responded to the company's Monday losses, which amounted to $16 billion, quite calmly during a Monday interview with Fox Business.

"But look on the bright side!" Musk said, quoting Monty Python. "Always look on the bright side of life!"

The CEO's reaction followed Trump's statements about how the U.S. was going through "a period of transition because what we're doing is very big."

"We're bringing wealth back to America," Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo during an interview on Sunday. "That's a big thing. And there are always periods of, it takes a little time. I think it should be great for us."

Trump has repeatedly indicated that his policies may make life temporarily worse for his constituents, but has promised that the volatility experienced by his goals will be short lived. He told Bartiromo that the nation is "going to have a disruption, but we're OK with that."

"The president is the elected representative of the people," Musk told Fox's Larry Kudlow on Monday. "And if the president cannot get things implemented as a reflection of the will of the people, then what we have is not a democracy, we have a bureaucracy ... rule of the bureau, not rule of the people. What we're trying to defeat here is the bureaucracy and have rule of the people."