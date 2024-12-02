A Texas congresswoman defended President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, deeming the move as justifiable amid accusations of hypocrisy from Republicans and comparisons to President-elect Donald Trump's criminal controversies.

Hunter Biden faced federal charges, including three felony counts tied to lying on a gun purchase application in 2018 and nine counts of tax evasion, for which he pleaded guilty earlier this year. The charges carried a maximum penalty of over 40 years in prison combined, but federal guidelines suggested a much lighter sentence.

On Sunday night, President Biden issued an unconditional pardon for Hunter, citing Republican political pressure infecting the legal proceedings. This pardon comes after years of GOP scrutiny aimed at the Biden family involving accusations about Hunter's drug abuse, personal struggles and international business dealings.

Republicans have condemned Biden's pardon as an abuse of presidential power, arguing it undermines prior commitments to impartial justice. In response, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has publicly called out GOP "pearl-clutching," highlighting Trump's legal troubles and history of controversial pardons, the Daily Beast reported.

"At the end of the day, we know that we have a 34-count convicted felon that is about to walk into the White House," Crockett said of Trump, who was found guilty in the Stormy Daniels hush-money trial earlier this year.

"So for anyone that wants to clutch their pearls now because he decided that he was going to pardon his son, I would say take a look in the mirror. Because we also know that when it comes to this cabinet, this cabinet has more people accused of sexual assault than any incoming cabinet probably ever in the history of America."

Crockett pointed out that Hunter's pardon is minor in comparison to Trump's history of pardoning allies like Roger Stone and Paul Manafort in his first term. The president-elect also has suggested pardoning his allies involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

GOP-led investigations into Hunter have yet to yield criminal evidence against President Biden.

Originally published by Latin Times