Parents at a Texas elementary school are demanding accountability after a first-grade teacher banned students from using the bathroom as punishment, causing several children to soil themselves during class.

The incident unfolded on December 1 when the restroom pass for the Bartlett Elementary School class went missing after lunch. This led the teacher, Ashley Barrera, to revoke bathroom privileges for the entire class as a disciplinary measure.

Some students reportedly begged to use the restroom multiple times, but their requests were denied, causing several to have accidents, KPRC-TV reported.

"Some people were crying to death to go to the bathroom," Amber Johnson, mother of a girl in Barrera's class, said.

Parents were not informed until after dismissal, leading many to express outrage, citing the humiliation and emotional toll their children underwent.

Additionally, many parents were concerned about potential health risks from being forced to hold it in.

The Conroe Independent School District confirmed the teacher is under investigation and has been temporarily replaced by a substitute while inquiries continue.