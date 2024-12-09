Texas Elementary School Teacher Bans Students From Using Bathroom, Forcing Kids To Soil Themselves: 'Some Were Crying To Death'
The teacher revoked bathroom privileges for the entire class after a restroom pass went missing
Parents at a Texas elementary school are demanding accountability after a first-grade teacher banned students from using the bathroom as punishment, causing several children to soil themselves during class.
The incident unfolded on December 1 when the restroom pass for the Bartlett Elementary School class went missing after lunch. This led the teacher, Ashley Barrera, to revoke bathroom privileges for the entire class as a disciplinary measure.
Some students reportedly begged to use the restroom multiple times, but their requests were denied, causing several to have accidents, KPRC-TV reported.
"Some people were crying to death to go to the bathroom," Amber Johnson, mother of a girl in Barrera's class, said.
Parents were not informed until after dismissal, leading many to express outrage, citing the humiliation and emotional toll their children underwent.
Additionally, many parents were concerned about potential health risks from being forced to hold it in.
The Conroe Independent School District confirmed the teacher is under investigation and has been temporarily replaced by a substitute while inquiries continue.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Artist Abramovic Turns From The Extreme To Decompression
-
Alice Weidel, German Far Right's Unlikely Hope For Chancellor
-
Rough Year For Norway's Royals, Rocked By 'Biggest Scandal'
-
Bitcoin Plunges, Wipes Out $1 Billion From Crypto Market Hours After Momentous $100K Feat
-
Health Companies Remove Details About Leaders From Websites After UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassinated
-
Melania Trump Peddles $600 Necklace, $90 Christmas Ornaments In Fox News Interview