Texas serial killer Garcia Glen White's lengthy last words that included a song before his execution on October 1 have been revealed.

White, 61, first apologized for all the wrong he's done and for the pain he's caused the victims' family.

"I regret, I apologize, and I pray that you can find peace, comfort, and closer in your heart for the wrong I have done and the pain I have caused you and anybody else I've caused pain to. I just want to apologize; I take responsibility for it," White began.

He prayed for the guards and his fellow inmates, hoping that they continue to uplift one another with love, as he apologized once more for the pain he's caused, according to the Texas Department of Corrections.

White then said, "I would love to sing a song," and started to recite, 'I trust in God.'

"To my family and friends and loved ones, keep y'all's heads up, stray strong," he concluded in his final statement before ending with, "Thank you, and I pray, that's it, Warden."

White was convicted of the 1989 murders of Bonita Edwards and her twin daughters, Annette and Bernette and sentenced to death in 1996. He confessed to the killings after police interrogated him, later admitting he acted alone after initially blaming an accomplice.

Although White was only convicted in the triple stabbing murders, he also confessed to fatally beating 27-year-old Greta Williams that same year.

Last week, Williams' sister said she wants to see him pay his "debt" when he is executed.

"My sister won't be truly free until he's executed, until he pays his debt," declared Dewanta Washington.

White was put to death by chemical injection and pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m. on October 1.