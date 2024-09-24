A Texas man was executed Tuesday night after being convicted of murdering his infant son in 2008, declaring "I have no ill will" in his last words before receiving a lethal injection.

Travis James Mullis was pronounced dead at 7:01 p.m. CDT, making an expression of remorse before the sentence was carried out. Mullis apologized for his horrific actions, which included molesting, stomping and abandoning his son's body in Galveston. Mullis pushed for an expeditious delivery of his sentence.

"I don't regret this decision, to legally expedite this process," Mullis said, according to The Texas Department of Corrections. "I do regret the decision to take the life of my son, I apologize to the mother of my son, the victim's family.

"I have no ill will towards the court, the judicial system. the prosecution or the execution protocol. The morality of execution is between you and God. It was my decision that put me here. I'm ready Warden."

Mullis become the third man to receive the death penalty in the U.S. in the past five days.

Freddie Owens was executed Friday in South Carolina for the 1997 murder of a convenience store clerk, and Marcellus Williams received a lethal injection in Missouri earlier Tuesday.

Two more men are scheduled to be executed in Alabama and Oklahoma later this week.

"Two on a single day is unusual," Robin Maher, executive director for the Death Penalty Information Center told The Associated Press, "and four on two days in the same week is also very unusual."