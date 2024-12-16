A Sam's Club store that was torn apart by a tornado in 2022, has reopened after undergoing a remodeling that included a series of innovative upgrades.

The company wanted to "reimagine what Sam's Club could be" and in October 2024 we "came back bigger and better than ever," said a Sam's Club spokeswoman in a promotional video.

Where once stood a pile of debris has been transformed into a first of its kind store located at 4795 in Grapevine, Texas with no cash registers; instead, customers can use Scan & Go to drop items in the cart or ship purchases to their doorstep.

Now, when a shopper enters the store, member specialists will be on the floor to help them use Scan & Go on their smartphones.

This store also uses computer vision technology so customers can have a better shopping experience.

Some upgrades include a pizza robot in the cafe, automated forklifts and a vertical tire carousel, said Walmart.

The placement of the store's sections is designed to make shopping faster.

The meat section now includes a sushi island and home meal offerings.

The store features a pharmacy and digitally-enhanced centers for eye and ear care.

Melodie Palmer, a 26 year employee of Sam's Club, said, "When I heard the Grapevine Sam's Club was reopening, I immediately asked, 'When do I get to come home?' The new club is amazing – more open, more space, more beautiful, and without the registers, I now have more time to connect with people."

Sam's Club is a division of Walmart, a company that has a market cap valuation of $757.15 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.