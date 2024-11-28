Texas is reportedly considering a plan to increase migrant buses which would send illegal migrants directly to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers to ease the process of deportation.

The plan is supposedly an extension of Operation Lone Star, which is aimed at preventing migrants from crossing the border into the Lone Star State illegally, a source from Texas told the New York Post.



"We are always gonna be involved in border security so long as we're a border state," said the source, who is part of the state's government.

"We spent a lot of taxpayer money to have the level of deterrent that we have on the border and we can't just walk away."

President-elect Donald Trump recently named his new border czar, Tom Homan, who has expressed a willingness to help the state of Texas achieve its immigration-related goals.

The proposal would send illegal migrants directly to ICE detention centers, rerouting buses from sanctuary cities like New York, Chicago and Denver. It has not yet been signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott recently went to visit the Texas border with Homan, during which he did not bring up the new proposal, Homan told the post.

"I look forward to discussing that with them," said Homan.

"We're going to help them finish this job and secure Texas and we're going to work in partnership. And [Abbott] doesn't have to worry about this administration suing him ... to secure the Texas border," he added.

Voters "soundly repudiated Biden's radical open borders policies" that "made less Americans safe," when they re-elected Trump to the nation's highest office, according to Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison.

