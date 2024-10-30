A woman in Texas reportedly died from a preventable infection because doctors "had to wait until there was no heartbeat," according to state law, before treating her for a miscarriage at 17 weeks. She left behind a husband and 1-year-old daughter.

At 17 weeks pregnant, Josseli Barnica was taken to a Houston hospital where doctors told her it was "inevitable" that she would miscarry her son. However, according to ProPublica, they had to wait 40 hours to remove the fetus, leaving her uterus exposed to infection, until there was no heartbeat due to the state's abortion ban.

During that time, Barnica prayed she would make it home to her 1-year-old "princess," but she died the next day with her husband by her side, leaving him to raise his daughter as a single father while most of their family remained in Honduras.

More than a dozen medical experts, including maternal-fetal medicine specialists, OB-GYNs, and researchers, said Barnica's death was "preventable." They also labeled her case as "horrific," "astounding," and "egregious," ProPublica reported.

Barnica died at HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, which would not comment directly on her case to ProPublica, but HCA Healthcare stated, "Our responsibility is to be in compliance with applicable state and federal laws and regulations," adding that physicians exercise their independent judgment.