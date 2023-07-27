KEY POINTS Kids of former Korean pop stars are debuting in the K-pop industry

Producer Yoon Sang's son, Lee Chan-young, is set to debut under SM Entertainment

Park Si-eun is the daughter of famous South Korean singer Park Nam-jung

A number of new and soon-to-debut K-pop idols have caught the attention of fans due to their stunning visuals and skills in singing, dancing and performing.

Some of these artists may have inherited their talents from their parents, who used to be successful South Korean pop stars from 1980 to the 1990s.

Below is a list of three K-pop idols following in the footsteps of their famous parents.

1.

Lee Chan-young

Lee Chan-young is currently gearing up to debut as a member of SM Entertainment's still-unnamed boy group, venturing into a music career just like his father Yoon Sang — a famous producer and songwriter from South Korea.

He will be part of a seven-member group alongside former NCT members Sungchan and Shotaro, as well as SM Rookies' Eunseok and Seunghan, per Allkpop.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information. But Chan-young's father did reveal on MBC's "South Korean Foreigners" in 2020 that his son had retired from swimming and was pursuing a music career.

The 20-year-old trainee first made a public appearance in 2018, alongside Yoon and his actress mother, Shim Hye-jin, on SBS's "Single Wife 2."

SM Entertainment will reportedly drop more information about the new rookie group by Aug. 1.

2.

Belle

Born in the U.S., Belle recently debuted as a member of the girl group KISS OF LIFE under S2 Entertainment.

Aside from being a power vocalist, the 19-year-old is also a known lyricist and composer who worked on several K-pop hits such as LE SSERAFIM's "Unforgiven" and "Softly" and (G)I-DLE Miyeon's "Charging" featuring JUNNY. She also won an award under the composer category during the 2023 Korea Best Brands Awards, per Korea Times.

Interestingly, she is the daughter of Shim Shin, a former South Korean pop star known for the classic OST track "Keep Your Cool," released 20 years ago.

"My dad gives me a lot of advice about music. He was so glad to hear that I am debuting (as a K-pop singer). I hope I can collaborate with him as a singer in the days ahead," Belle said of her father during a press conference at KISS OF LIFE's debut earlier this month.

3.

Park Si-eun

Debuting as the main vocalist of STAYC, Park Si-eun appeared to have inherited the genes of her father, Park Nam-jung, who was a famous singer back in the late 1980s and known for the songs "Missing You" and "Gleams of Memories in the Rain."

Nam-jung has publicly shown support for Si-eun over the years, even appearing on JTBC's "Turning Point," dancing to STAYC's "ASAP" alongside the group's manager. He also proudly proclaimed that he was a member of its fan club.

STAYC is a six-member group that includes Si-eun, Se-eun, Sumin, ISA, J and Yoon. It debuted under High Up Entertainment in 2020 and is best known for the tracks "RUN2U" "Teddy Bear," "ASAP" and "Love Fool," among others.