Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the White House on Saturday to protest Joe Biden's response to Israel's ongoing military strikes on Gaza.

Many were dressed in keffiyehs and red clothing to symbolize what they claim is a red line that Israel has crossed, reported NBC News. "Biden, Biden you can't hide, we are your red line," protesters chanted. The protesters' messages varied, ranging from calls to end the war and change U.S. policy to opposition against a two-state solution. A group of protesters also yelled, "Say it loud, say it clear, we don't want no Zionists here."

Hundreds of signs were visible throughout the crowds, many bearing messages such as "lift the siege on Gaza now" and "genocide is our red line." However, a few signs contained more controversial statements, including one that read "f--- Israel, stand with Hamas" and another depicting a Star of David surrounded by red handprints.

A few protesters wore green headbands resembling those typically worn by members of Hamas. However, the vast majority of protesters did not espouse pro-Hamas views.

According to Biden campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster, the president "believes making your voice heard and participating in our democracy is fundamental to who we are as Americans." The statement continued, "He shares the goal for an end to the violence and a just, lasting peace in the Middle East. He's working tirelessly to that end."

During the protest, multiple statues in Lafayette Square, situated across from the White House, were vandalized with spray paint, graffiti, and painted red handprints. Videos shared on social media showed police spraying pepper spray on protesters, who were at risk of being arrested during the large-scale demonstration, reported The Guardian.

Ahead of the demonstration, the White House bolstered security measures by installing an additional anti-scale perimeter fence. Chartered buses transported individuals from as far away as Maine and Florida to participate in the protest.

The protest comes after criticism aimed at the president over his handling of Israel's continued strikes on Gaza in response to the 7 October 2023 attack by Hamas.

According to Reuters, Saturday's demonstration featured a coalition of groups including Code Pink and the Council on American Islamic Relation.

Saturday's protest also comes days after Biden told Time magazine that there is "every reason" to believe that the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is prolonging the war in Gaza for his own political gain – accusations the Israeli government has criticized.

Currently, President Biden is in France and not at the White House.

Saturday marks eight months since Israel's current war against Gaza began, after Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel and took 250 people hostage during the 7 October attack.